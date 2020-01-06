From Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' To Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji'; Movies Releasing This Week

The New Year has just started with some amazing Hollywood movies lined up to hit the theatres. It is the second week of the new year and filmmakers are back with a bang. After a promising start with Hollywood films, this week will witness Deepika Padukone playing the role of an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak while Ajay Devgn will portray the character of a Maratha warrior in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Let's take a look at all upcoming movies releasing this Friday.

Bollywood movies releasing this Friday:

Chhapaak:

The movie will feature Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar who is popularly known for movies like Raazi and Talvar. Chhapaak is inspired by the real-life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The trailer of the movie has already garnered immense attention and love from fans across the globe. The movie is also Deepika's first film as a co-producer.

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior:

The historical drama will portray Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the pivotal roles. The movie is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of the Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare. He was the military leader of King Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. Saif depicts the antagonist in the movie as Udaybhan Rathod. Kajol will be seen playing the role of Savitribai, Tanhaji's wife. The movie is directed by Om Raut and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar.

Hollywood movies releasing this week:

Underwater:

The movie will star Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie and T.J. Miller in pivotal roles. The sci-fi film is directed by William Eubank. The movie follows the story of a group of underwater researchers who try to protect themselves from ravenous creatures after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

