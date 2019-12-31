Upcoming 2020 Movies That Are Long Overdue Sequels To Popular Hollywood Movies

2020 will be witnessing the arrival of many movies, most of them being sequels. Many of the sequels that are going to release in 2020 are long-overdue ones. The remakes, reboots, and sequels trend has been dominating the movie industry for a while now. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the long-overdue Hollywood sequels in 2020-

Bad Boys for Life

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The movie is reuniting Will Smith and Martin Lawrence after 16 years. The story will follow Detective Lt. Michael Lowrey (Smith) and Inspector Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), who team up once more when a Romanian mob boss seeks revenge against the pair as they are about to officially retire.

Legally Blonde 3

Legally Blonde 3 is all set to release in 2020. With Reese Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods and Karen McCullah Lurz and Kirsten Smith back as screenwriters, the movie has already created a buzz amongst fans. It’s the first Legally Blonde movie in 10 years.

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun is also getting a sequel in 2020 with Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick. It only took Top Gun a bit over three decades to bring back Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Val Kilmer as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, along with a new generation of pilots. Tom Cruise fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres.

Bill & Ted Face The Music

For people looking for some comedy film, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are coming back in Bill & Ted Face The Music, 28 years after Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey was released. This new adventure will see Bill and Ted being warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save the entire universe. It is reportedly a comic, roller-coaster ride.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Following the model of movies like Halloween and Terminator: Dark Fate, this new Ghostbusters movie is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II (1989), setting aside Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will follow Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), who move to a farm in Oklahoma inherited from Callie’s late father. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver are reprising their roles from the previous movies.

