Upcoming Bollywood Films: Here Is Proof That 2020 Will Have More Women-centric Films

The upcoming year will break notions of men ruling Bollywood. The year 2020 will be the year of women. We list down some of the best watch women-centric films that will release in 2020. Some of the films are inspired by real-life stories and events.

Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone will essay the role of an acid attack victim in Chhapaak. Deepika has been transformed by director Meghna Gulzar to essay the role of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid-attack survivor. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will be starring in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be playing the role of a brothel boss in the film. It is expected to release around mid-September in 2020.

Thalaivi, Panga & Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut will be seen on a release spree next year. She will continue her legacy of women-centric movies with three films Thalaivi, Panga and Dhaakad. It will be interesting to see Kangana essay such diverse roles on-screen.

Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan will essay the role of Shakuntala Devi in this biopic. Shakuntala Devi was termed as the "Human-Computer' because of her fast calculation skills. The film is releasing in May 2020.

Thappad

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in another off-beat role in film Thappad. The Anubhav Sinha directorial explores women’s views on relationships. The film is set to release in March 2020.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Debutante Jahnvi Kapoor will be seen in The Kargil Girl as Gunjan Saxena. She will be seen essaying the role of a pilot. The film is inspired by real-life incidents about the first female IAF pilot. In real life, Gunjan played pivotal roles in the search and rescue of injured soldiers during the Kargil war.

