Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey Inspire Change Through This Powerful Video

After taking the internet by storm with the heart-wrenching trailer of 'Chhapaak', the makers of the Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer kickstarted a new campaign ‘Ab Ladna Hai’. The promotional video features acid attack survivors taking a step forward and fight against all the odds in the society. The video also shows normal people doing their bit to make the world a better place, while Deepika and Vikrant recite an inspirational poem.

The official synopsis of the video reads: "Ab Ladna Hai is a poetic expression of the core emotions that we preserve in our hearts. This poem, written by Gulzar Saab is a beacon to drive a much-needed change in society. Because a beginning is the foundation of transformation. Let’s turn. Let’s awaken. Let’s begin. Kyunki #AbLadnaHai." Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, based on whose life the movie is being made, took to her Instagram handle to share the video.

The poem narrated by Deepika Padukone is —

Dekh samajh ke gaur karna hai,

Thodi si koshish aur karna hai,

Ab Ladna Hai Har chehre ko sawarna hai

Chaand ka daag bhi bharna hai,

Ab Ladna Hai Maila Mausam saaf karna hai

ZIndagi se insaaf karna hai

Ab Ladna Hai Bimaar nazar ka ilaaj karna hai

Jo kiya nai tha wo aaj karna hai

Ab Ladna Hai Seham Seham ke nai rehna hai

Buland awaaz mein ab kehna hai,

Ab Ladna Hai

Ab Ladna Hai...

Deepika Padukone described her latest stint, Chhapaak as her most 'difficult' film. She even broke down during the trailer launch while speaking about it. In the film, the actress is playing the role of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. In an interview with a leading media publication, Deepika, who is an advocate for mental health, stated that her depression did spiral during the shooting of the film.

Deepika Padukone is currently doing the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The movie is her first home production. It follows the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

