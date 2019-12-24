Chhapaak: New Stills From The Deepika Padukone Starrer Is A Must-see

Deepika Padukone is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak. The Padmaavat actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film. Deepika Padukone is also making her debut as a producer with Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite actor Vikrant Massey in this film. In a surprise to all fans and netizens, two new stills from the film were leaked on social media. In the still, Deepika can be seen dressed in school uniform as a student. donning a blue kurta and white pajamas and dupatta, standing alongside a male co-star. Take a look at the pictures below-

READ: Deepika Padukone On Her Depression Spiraling Again During Chhapaak: 'Felt Claustrophobic'

Deepika Padukone's leaked stills

READ: Deepika Padukone Sets The Streets On Fire In A Fiery Orange Dress | SEE PICS

Deepika Padukone described her latest stint, Chhapaak as her most 'difficult' film, she even broke down at the trailer launch as she spoke about it. In the film, the actress is playing the role of an acid attack survivor who fights for justice. Deepika, who is an advocate for mental health in an interview with a leading media publication that stated that her depression did spiral during the shooting of the film.

READ: Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone is currently doing the promotions of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The movie is her first home production. It follows the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. Deepika is also a part of the cricket biopic '83, where she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia.

READ: Will Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor Make A Cameo In Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.