Deepika Padukone Went Unrecognised During The Shoot Of 'Chhapaak'; Here's What She Said

Bollywood actors are widely popular across the country. Every time they go out, these actors are followed by fans and are photographed by paparazzi, which can be frustrating for the actors at times. But recently, actor Deepika Padukone was seen on the streets of Delhi and went unnoticed by fans. This was when she was shooting for her film Chhapaak. Read more to know about what Deepika had to say about this and how she got the role.

Deepika felt liberating when no one noticed her

Actor Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Chhapaak, where she will be seen playing the role of an acid attack survivor. During an interview with Anupama Chopra, the actor said that as far as the look is concerned, she is being asked about it everywhere. When she was offered the role by the director Meghna Gulzar, she was in a completely different headspace, as she had just finished her shoot for Padmavat. She accepted the role just after reading two paragraphs of the script, and Gulzar was shocked as she did not expect the actor to accept such an experimental role. Being a social activist and a supporter of mental health, Deepika was thrilled to say yes.

Talking about her looks in the movie, she said that it was a liberating experience, mainly because people did not recognise her. She stated that they were shooting in Delhi, and of course later the news of her shooting spread, but anywhere she was shooting, she could go without being recognised. People were curious about her face but none of them recognised her. She said that it was liberating because it has been a long time since she has been able to go out like a normal person, and not a celebrity.

