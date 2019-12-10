'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

Chhapaak is an upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is among the much-anticipated films of 2020. The teaser poster of the movie was released earlier which increased the hype. Now the first official trailer of the film is out. Check out what fan says about it.

Chhapaak trailer reactions

#Chhapaak .!!! Awaiting to see #Deepika's magic on-screen as Malti in Chhapaak as she's going to redefine beauty! Hats Off To Deepika https://t.co/iHNVqfeEL3 — R Rahul (@R_Rahul01) December 10, 2019

After watching this trailer I just can't wait to see how beautifully she's going to portray the role of Malti in #Chhapaak!!! Hats Off To Deepika, she nails every role https://t.co/5WpWkNpLTk — AnVesha 🔥 (@ViratsAnu18) December 10, 2019

Love love Just love this trailer ❤️❤️ Hard hitting and giving you goosebumps all over #Chhapak#chhapaakhttps://t.co/ORdAMmLgst — Murtaza Kuwarawala (@pjwalebaabu) December 10, 2019

Every girl has a triumph story to be told. Every victory is important that it be known to the world. #ChhapaakTrailer got me very emotional. Kudos to @deepikapadukone and @meghnagulzar for bringing @TheLaxmiAgarwal's story on the big screen. ❤️ #Chhapaakhttps://t.co/nKWqC0yVDe — ilika s thapa (@ilikasrivastava) December 10, 2019

After watching this trailer I just can't wait to see how beautifully she's going to portray the role of Malti in #Chhapaak!!! Hats Off To Deepika https://t.co/ouWzObIEER — अतरंगी मिज़ाज (@ChohanSRKian) December 10, 2019

Just watched the #ChhapaakTrailer. I must say it will be 1 of the finest piece of work we will see after a very long time. Hats off to @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar and the whole unit of #Chhapaak. This is going to be in the 1000cr club.

Here it is https://t.co/K1CrXJktnI — Daanish Dhansi (@Dbollywoodguy) December 10, 2019

Got goosebumps watching this literally!!!! @deepikapadukone is terrific 👏👏👏 @meghnagulzar thank you for bringing this story on the screen during THESE times #ChhapaakTrailer #Chhapaak https://t.co/sFwAsKmxZs — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜʏᴜsʜᴀ 💙 (@Prathyulovessk) December 10, 2019

@meghnagulzar is back again with #Chhapaak. #ChhapaakTrailer is Bold and Beautiful👏👏.. This one will be inspiring and motivating ❣️..@deepikapadukone is a Rockstar and she owns the screen💥💥..@masseysahib shines 💫. Will open terrific in Multiplexes👌..Releasing 10-01-2020. — FILMY FUSION (@thefilmyfusion) December 10, 2019

Never cried while watching a trailer. But #chhapaak made me. — Chiklina Mohanty🌸 (@ChiklinaM) December 10, 2019

It takes to do what Deepika has done in the trailer 😍😍. U will not see deepika in the trailer but malti in it... Just speechless right now 😍👌🏼

.#Chhapaak #DeepikaPadukone — Shreya 🇮🇳💜 (@_shrextra24) December 10, 2019

Trailer

About Chhapaak

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is said to be based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will play the role of Laxmi Agarwal, while Vikrant Massey will portray a social activist and her husband, Amol. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2019, clashing with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others.

