'Chhapaak' Trailer Starring Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey Out; Fans Gets Emotional

'Chhapaak' stars Deepika Padukone in lead along with Vikrant Massey; the trailer was recently released. Check out audience reactions on the trailer

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chhapaak

Chhapaak is an upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. It is among the much-anticipated films of 2020. The teaser poster of the movie was released earlier which increased the hype. Now the first official trailer of the film is out. Check out what fan says about it.

Chhapaak trailer reactions

About Chhapaak

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is said to be based on the life of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will play the role of Laxmi Agarwal, while Vikrant Massey will portray a social activist and her husband, Amol. The movie is set to release on January 10, 2019, clashing with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
