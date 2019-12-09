Deepika Padukone Unveils Chhapaak Teaser & Reveals The Trailer Release Date, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone took the internet by storm when she unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Her new avatar received a heap of praises from not only fans but also popular faces from the film industry. Ever since her first look was released, Deepika Padukone has shared no glimpses about Chhapaak, keeping her fans on hold for quite a while. On December 9, Padukone took to her Instagram to share a piece of big news.

Deepika Padukone announces the trailer date of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone, who will play the role of Malti, based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, had not shared anything about her upcoming flick Chhapaak. The actor also denied talking about the movie in interviews. At a recent film festival, director Meghna Gulzar spoke about what one can expect from Chhapaak. She revealed that she realised the issue of acid attacks was very common during 2015 and hence decided to bring the issue under light through the film. Gulzar also said that Deepika Padukone will be seen as a “revelation” in the film, picking up different shades of Malti in a commendable manner.

After much wait, Deepika Padukone finally took to her Instagram on December 9 to share the teaser of Chhapaak. The video features a splash of black acid and announces that the trailer of the movie will be unveiled on December 10. Meanwhile, notably, Deepika has been sharing B&W photographs of late, and the teaser of the film is B&W too. Fans have been hooked to learn what’s coming next from the actor.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars actor Vikrant Massey opposite the Piku actor. Deepika Padukone has many films in her pipeline. She will be seen in an upcoming sports-drama titled '83, alongside Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Chhapaak is slated to release in January 2020.

