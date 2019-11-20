Chappak star Vikrant Massey says, 'We Are Not Doing Enough To Stop Acid Attacks'.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey who will soon be playing a pivotal role in the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak which is based on the real-life story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, in an interaction with a media publication said, ''Acid attack is one of the most heinous crimes, and in a progressive society like ours where we intend to create an environment of parity for all genders, incidents like these are unacceptable.''

The Chhappak actor added that no one has the right to ruin someone's life. India is a developing country and while we are sending Chandrayaan to the moon and showing to the world our potential as a nation, we are sadly doing little to stop these heinous crimes.

Vikrant Massey expressed his opinions

Vikrant Massey recently spoke to a media publication about his choices. Vikrant said that he does not associate himself with a project that he does not believe in and is completely convinced about.

The actor also told a news daily that he uses his film as a medium to express his thoughts. He further added that he has a lot of things to say in his lifetime and being an actor allows him to use the celluloid to express himself. The Death in the Gunj actor also said that he is glad to be an artist who gets a chance to reach out to thousands of people at one time. He also feels that he is a sensitive human being and thus tries to choose stories that somewhere translates his opinions.

Vikrant Massey received rave reviews for his performances in movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death In The Gunj, Half Girlfriend, Dil Dhadakne Do and Lootera.

