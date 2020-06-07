Last Updated:

'Child Abuse Needs To Stop': Kartik Aaryan, Smriti Irani, Rahman Share Hard-hitting Video

Child abuse needs to stop, was the message that Kartik Aaryan, Smriti Irani, Rahman and others shared as they posted a hard-hitting video to promote a helpline

Written By
Joel Kurian
'Child abuse needs to stop': Kartik Aaryan, Smriti Irani, Rahman share hard-hitting video

Apart from their on-screen endeavours, celebrities are known to lend their support to various social causes. Apart from the ones they take up in a personal capacity, the stars back various initiatives led by the government or deals with a public service announcement. Recently, several stars came together to support an anti-child abuse campaign.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, Kartik Aaryan, AR Rahman, Shekhar Kapur were among who shared the message, promoting the helpline number and urging everyone to report such incidents. They also shared a hard-hitting video, where children witness domestic abuse at home, are made to carry out work, apart from the emotional and physical abuse they are subjected to by their elders. The video urged all to save their childhood by calling at the helpline number 1098.

Kartik Aaryan wrote, ‘Child abuse needs to stop’. Smriti Irani urged all to inform their children of the system that was available to ‘protect them, rescue them, rehabilitate them’ while urging all not to be 'mute spectators' to such incidents.

Rahman wrote that it was important to protect the children and prevent such cases from 'becoming a silent pandemic.' Shekhar Kapur questioned why children were ‘angry, damaged’ when parents love them so much. 

Huma Qureshi wrote how children need to take care of themselves and speak up. Kalki Koechlin also tweeted. 

The video has been directed by Bhanupreet Kaur. The video has earned 200K views in a day.

First Published:
