Suresh Raina Urges People To Reach Out For Help Over Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

Suresh Raina has come forward and urged people to reach out for help if they are facing child abuse and domestic violence. Earlier, Raina's Indian team-mate Shikhar Dhawan had also raised his voice against domestic violence on social media.

READ: Kuldeep Yadav talks about dream delivery that bamboozled Babar Azam in World Cup 2019

'Don't shut yourself': Suresh Raina

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the southpaw had posted an image of his wife and children after which he went on to mention that the lockdown has helped one and all in various ways to love and bond with their families and in spite of that, he said that he was disturbed to read how cases of child abuse and domestic violence have grown around the world. The Indian and CSK all-rounder then urged people who are going through all these to reach out for help instead of remaining silent.

Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don’t shut yourself. pic.twitter.com/q6YsJ9pgwa — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 4, 2020

READ: 'Your Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten': KL Rahul Pays Tribute To Handwara Martyrs

'I am very disheartened': Shikhar Dhawan

Earlier, Suresh Raina's teammate and the Delhi southpaw Shikhar Dhawan posted a video where he can be seen indulging in some boxing practice techniques with better half Ayesha Mukherjee and son Zoravar while even he was involved him some fitness session as well as he did some lower body exercises.

At the same time, the opening batsman also raised his voice against domestic violence by mentioning that while he is enjoying his time at home with his loving family, he is truly disheartened and sad to hear about the existence of domestic violence in today's time. Shikhar urged one and all to put an end to it by choosing a kind and loving partnership and saying no to violence.

While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time & we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ulh1zb0zmY — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 27, 2020

READ: S Sreesanth Inspired By Ashish Nehra To Play For India In 2023 World Cup At The Age Of 38

READ: Brett Lee Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma; Recalls His First Memory With The Indian Opener