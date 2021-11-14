Children's Day 2021: Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan & Others Wish Kids With Adorable Posts

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year and it marks the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was famous for his love for children. On the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to extend their wishes to their children, and kids across the world. Dia Mirza also headed to Instagram to wish her children, Avyaan and Samaira on the special day.

Dia Mirza wishes Avyaan and Samaira a happy children's day

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram account on Sunday and shared some adorable glimpses of her newborn son, Avyaan Rekhi. The pictures she posted of him were in black and white and looked extremely artistic. She often fives her fans and followers glimpses into her like with the newborn. She also uploaded a picture of her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi’s daughter Samaira as she wished the two kids a happy children's day. In the caption of the post, she urged both the young ones to discover their full potential as she penned down, "You are born free. May you live free. Free to explore and discover the full potential of your being."

She also included a note by Kahlil Gibran in the collection of pictures she uploaded. A few lines from the meaningful quote read, "They came through you, but they are not from you, and though they are with you, yet they belong not to you." Another line from the thought-provoking quote read, "You may house their bodies but not their souls. For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams."

Anupam Kher also took to social media on Children's day and made a compilation of the moments he had enjoyed with kids over the years. He used the iconic track Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai in the background as she shared some heartwarming pictures and videos. Soha Ali Khan also posted a collage of her husband Kunal Kemmu enjoying some fun times with their daughter Inaaya, making goofy faces with her and eventually falling asleep with her in his arms. She captioned the collage of four pictures, "The many faces of childhood."

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial