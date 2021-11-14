Children's Day 2021: Kriti Kharbanda, Mrunal Thakur & Others Share Adorable Childhood Pics

On the occasion of Children's Day today, several Bollywood celebrities trod down memory lane and uploaded adorable childhood pictures on their social media handles. The day is marked to celebrate the playful aura and creative minds of the little ones, apart from clocking Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. India's first Prime Minister, 'Chacha Nehru' was fondly known for showering affection and love on children.

Actors and filmmakers like Mrunal Thakur, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kriti Kharbanda, Diana Penty among others uploaded glimpses of their youthful days, while Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan penned wishes through their respective social media accounts.

Mrunal, Kriti Kharbanda clock Children's day with childhood pictures

Taking to her Instagram account, Mrunal Thakur uploaded myriad glimpses of her infant and toddler days along with her sibling, parents and school teachers. "Memories," she wrote for the caption. Kriti Kharabanda also shared a picture from her childhood, noting that she realised the importance of "smiling and laughing" more often now. She urged people to gift themselves the "gift of self-love" and noted "I know I’ve been doing it for a while now, and the child in me has never been happier"

Diana Penty shared her childhood picture, wherein she's clad in a frock coupled with big spectacles and a fringed hairstyle. "I'll take a one-way ticket back to the '90s, please", she wrote. Ayushmann Khurrana shared a fan page's picture comparing his then and now versions and wrote," Happy Children's day".

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a still of him riding a bicycle in his youthful days, and wrote, "I started earning at an early age and my most memorable engagement was delivering Video Cassettes to homes on my bicycle. This #ChildrensDay I would just want to tell never stop believing in yourself & keep getting inspired."

Others like Bhumi Pednekar shared a thought-provoking note on protecting the younger ones' future, stating that they deserve to be imparted with a habitable and luscious planet. "Let's promise to make this world green again," she wrote. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, Aanand L Rai, Anupam Kher, Saba Ali Khan and Vaani Kapoor also shared wishes in their own ways.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MRUNAL THAKUR/ @DIANA PENTY/ @KRITI. KHARBANDA)