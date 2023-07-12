Christopher Nolan Reacts To Oppenheimer-Barbie Clash, Says 'I Am Not Going To...'

British filmmaker Christopher Nolan is currently promoting his upcoming film, Oppenheimer. It’s his latest release after the Robert Pattinson, John David Washington starrer Tenet. Oppenheimer is set to release on July 21. It will clash with the Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie-led film Barbie at the box office. In a recent conversation, Nolan gave an interesting reaction to a question about the clash.

3 things you need to know:

Oppenheimer is a biographical drama about Robert J. Oppenheimer, who led the secret Manhattan Project.

Cillian Murphy plays the titular character in the film, which also features an ensemble cast.

Barbie comes from the critically-acclaimed director Greta Gerwig.

Christopher Nolan avoids talking about the Oppenheimer-Barbie clash

During a press event, the Oppenheimer filmmaker was asked about the Barbie movie. As per a report from Insider, Nolan firmly said, “no” when he was asked whether he will watch Barbie. After being asked another question about the box office clash between Oppenheimer and Barbie, he said, “You must know I’m not going to answer that question.”

(Cillian Murphy in a poster for Oppenheimer | Image: OppenheimerMovie/Twitter)

He further said, “Those who care about the theatrical experience, we've been longing for a crowded marketplace with a lot of different movies. That's what theatres have now, and those of us who care about movies are thrilled about that.” Nolan has always been an advocate of cinema as a medium for watching films. Oppenheimer itself has been exclusively pushed for the IMAX experience by the director, and many IMAX screens throughout the world have been booked for the film.

Cillian Murphy is excited about Barbie

Interestingly,, Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy expressed previously that the wants to watch Barbie. In a conversation with IGN, he said, “I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, 100 per cent. I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences, that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day.” He concluded by saying that the two films ensure that the whole day will be spent in the cinema.