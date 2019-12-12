Salman Khan As Chulbul Pandey Vs Kiccha Sudeep As Bali Singh In Dabangg 3; Watch Video

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan as the half robin cop, Chulbul Pandey. The movie is among the most awaited films of the year. The star cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, debutant Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep in the negative role. The teasers and trailers of Salman Khan has shown the star in an action avatar. Now, Khan has introduced Sudeep as the villain in the most savage way. Read to know more.

Salman Khan VS Kiccha Sudeep in Dabangg 3

The promotion of Dabangg 3 -is going on in full force. Ahead of its release, Salman Khan has given a more inside look on the Dabangg 3 antagonist, Bali Singh, played by Kiccha Sudeep. In the first dialogue promo video posted by Bollywood’s Bhaijaan on his official social media handles, we get to see a special look at the face-off between Chulbul Panday and Bali Singh. The 30 seconds video is high on action with intense scenes. Salman Khan appears shirtless fighting the baddy Bali Singh. Kiccha Sudeep in his fierce style is also seen giving a tough competition to Chulbul Pandey. Salman Khan's dialogue in the video is a highlight. The scene is said to be from the climax of the film. It has created a good hype among the audiences. Khan, who is known for his mass appeal, has made many people more excited with the Chulbul-Bali face-off video. Take a look at the video and a picture.

Dabangg 3

Directed by Prabhu Deva, it is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. Songs from the film are chartbusters, especially Munna Badnaam Hua. The movie is said to show Chulbul Pandey’s current as well as earlier life. Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

