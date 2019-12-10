Dabangg 3 Climax: Salman Khan And Kiccha Sudeep's Intense Fight Sequence Details Leaked?

Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg is one of the most popular franchises in Bollywood. And after the success of Dabangg 2, the actor is gearing up for the release of its third installment, Dabangg 3. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. The film has been in the news since its inception and fans cannot wait for the release of the film. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar who will make her Bollywood debut in the film and Kichcha Sudeep.

Salman's intense fight with Kichcha

Dabangg 3 will have an intense action sequence as the climax of the film. It will go in sync with the image of the cop franchise’s lead inspector Chulbul Pandey. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the role of a villain named Balli Singh. The actor will be seen locking horns with Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey in the most talked-about climax sequence. The scene was shot over a period of 23 days, where Chulbul and Balli will engage in a hand-to-hand fight. According to reports, it is also said that Salman will face 500 men from Balli’s side and the sequence will also involve blowing up of at least 100 cars, and the scale of action will be bigger than any Salman Khan film. Sudeep recently shared a post on his Twitter handle where he is praising Salman Khaan, check out the post.

Connecting to @BeingSalmanKhan sir frm th stage of BB was a moment to cherish. It was th first ever time this has happened n I'm glad it was with my big brother. #Dabangg3 will always remain very special.#Dabangg3Dec20th 🤗🥂 pic.twitter.com/OYWYMYAOwE — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) December 8, 2019

Recently, a new poster from the film was shared by the maker of the film in which Salman Khan is seen flaunting his sculpted body and abs as he goes shirtless to take on the villain Kichcha Sudeep also known as Balli. Check out the poster here.

