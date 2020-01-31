Chunky Panday Breaks Silence On Ananya Panday's 'struggler' Comment

Ananya Panday, just two films old in Bollywood became the centre of the nepotism debate which was started by Kangana Ranaut in Koffee With Karan. Criticised for 'struggle' remark, Panday had stated that her father, Chunky Panday never featured in Karan Johar's film or his chat shows, and so she had struggled hard to be there. This triggered a massive debate on the internet.

Chunky Panday on Ananya's 'struggle' comment

When asked about the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress' statement, father Chunky claimed that she did not say anything 'derogatory'. "What she meant to say on nepotism was if my father had to recommend someone, he’d recommend himself first. And it would be wrong to say she is an actor as her father is one, for then she wouldn’t have come up with anything exceptional. Whatever she has achieved is on her own talent.”, he added.

Giving his opinion on the nepotism, the Housefull actor stated that one can't just pick up the phone and recommend someone because one can't expect the person in question to spend Rs 20- Rs 30 crores on someone else' child to make a film.

As for Ananya being trolled at considering a chat show appearance as the barometer of success, Chunky says all such chat shows always feature the best of the best in the industry. “But one shouldn’t consider this as a barometer to one’s success. The only barometer for an actor is the movie he or she gets to work on,” he says.

But this isn’t the first time Ananya faced flak for taking her father’s name. “When she called me Tony Stark in one of her posts, she was trolled. She and I are both Tony Stark fans and she tells me ‘Dad, you look like Tony Stark’,” Chunky continues, “I too made a joke of it and sent her a message saying ‘Ananya stop name dropping me’ because every time she takes my name, she gets into trouble.

(With inputs from agencies)

