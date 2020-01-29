Ananya Panday Impresses The Audience As She Poses In A Glamorous Desi Avatar

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday recently won an award for being a style icon.The actor is barely a year old in Bollywood and has already started making heads turn with her style statements. Ananya Panday has sported many unconventional looks with utmost grace and is often seen treating her fans on Instagram with some of her best looks. In her latest post, Ananya wore a gorgeous dark coloured lehenga and wowed netizens with her her ethereal grace. Check out Ananya Panday’s Instagram post here.

Ananya Panday wore a dark coloured lehenga with colourful embroidery. The blouse and lehenga had a beautiful pattered embroidery, while the edges of the dupatta had a lined pattern. The outfit looked breath-taking on the actor. To complement the look, Ananya Panday wore dramatic eye makeup but kept the rest of the look fairly natural. She accessorised the look with a pair of heavy golden coloured earrings.

Netizens complimented Ananya for carrying off the look with grace. Many stated that she looked beautiful. Ananya Panday’s fans showered the picture with hearts. Her fans have also called Ananya stunning as well as ravishing for pulling off the look so well.

Ananya Panday will be seen romancing Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli is set to release on June 12, 2020.

