CISF Issues Apology To Sudhaa Chandran For Her Ill-experience At Airport; Read

Sudhaa Chandran was recently in the news after she took to her Instagram account to share her issues with CISF during her time at the airport. She uploaded a video and explained that she has to remove her prosthetic leg every time she is travelling for work and took the opportunity to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CISF to find a solution for the situation. The CISF took to Twitter after the incident and issued an apology to the actor-dancer.

Sudhaa Chandran headed to Instagram to narrate the ordeal of having to remove her prosthetic limb at the airport each time she travels. The actor mentioned that despite asking the airport authorities to do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) on her artificial limb, she is always asked to remove it. She then went on to say that she has made her country proud and yet has to face such situations.

She said, "Good evening. This is a very personal note that I want to tell. Our dear Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government and state government. I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud. But every time I go on my professional visits, each time I am stopped at the airport. And when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers, to please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb. They still want me to remove my official limb and show it to them."

It was after this video that CISF issued an apology and mentioned they were 'extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused'. They also mentioned that the protocol in place mentions that prosthetics must be removed at security checks only 'under exceptional circumstances'. They also promised to look into the matter and wrote, "We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics[sic]." They also assured Chandran that personnel at the airport would be "sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers[sic]".

(Image: Instagram/@sudhaachandran)