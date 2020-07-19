Karan Johar’s ‘leave The Industry’ Video For Kangana Goes Viral, Netizens Furious

Kangana Ranaut has never shied away from expressing her displeasure for Karan Johar. Nepotism had become a much-used term in B-Town after the actor’s attack at the filmmaker on his chat show in 2017. The Queen star has once again been hitting out at the director, and highlighted the unfavourable industry practices like favouritism, campism and negative publicity for actors, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

As Kangana fumed at the 'movie mafia' while pinning the blame on them in Sushant’s death, in a exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Karan was once again at the receiving end of criticism. The actor recalled Karan's comment at the London School of Economics in 2017, that he was tired of Kangana playing the ‘victim and woman card’ and should 'leave Bollywood.'

The video went viral after the latest interview became a trending topic on social media, and even netizens slammed the filmmaker for his comments.

In the video, Karan is heard saying, “I am done with Kangana playing the woman card and the victim card. You can’t be this victim who has a sad story at every given point of time, to tell how you have been terrorirsed by the bad world of the industry. Leave it." "Who is forcing you on a gunpoint to be in the movies, leave, do something else,” he continued.

This the clip Kangana is talking about, Karan telling her to leave and people applauding. He attacked her on an international summit #KanganaSpeaksToArnab pic.twitter.com/ODl0jTHaxe — Navi (@NaviKRStan) July 18, 2020

Netizens had some heated reactions as the video became a talking point once again. They slammed the filmmaker for his smile after ‘insulting’ an accomplished actor and asked how he had the right to ask someone 'to leave the industry', and putting someone down on an international platform. They called him ‘arrogant’ and asked if raising voice against the ‘wrong’ was not right, and called her as the ‘real talent.’

Look how he is smiling with an attitude after insulting their own industry talents.

This is the first& foremost wish of karan to fill the entire industry with only starkids and that only starkids get all appreciation,fame& recognition not only in this industry but also worldwide. — Trishna Sharma (@Trishna82233652) July 18, 2020

WOW, I dont understand why are people applauding?! He is bashing a woman on interantional stage? Why do we tolerate him? #OnlyCBIForSSR — Isha Kaur (@IshaKaurssr2) July 18, 2020

@karanjohar She didn't come into the industry with your help or to appease you. She came to pursue acting which she likes. Who are you to ask her to leave?



And students of @LSE who applauded to this, what a great achievement to make it to LSE without a spine. — Grrrrrrr! (@CherryColaZing) July 18, 2020

Shame on Karan if this is how he showcases or downs an actor of the same industry on an international platform. We all now know who should be kicked out for the negativity. — Jaanvi G (@itsJaanvi) July 19, 2020

So basically as per what was said in video,

If someone has a problem in life, they should stop living?

No one should raise a voice against wrong, either one should agree to powerful people or just leave? — Dk (@dikshakunnu) July 18, 2020

Just look at him! He looks so arrogant while saying tht #KanganaRanaut should leave the industry!Why would she leave the industry?She is real talent who made it big in the industry without any prior connections unlike some privileged star kids!#KanganaSpeaksToArnab — Jayshree (@Introvertcoeur) July 18, 2020



In the interview, Kangana had said, "Karan Johar went to the London School of Economics and said, 'Kangana should leave the film industry. She should get out right away' - hooting was there, people clapped when I was here fighting nepotism. A human being has only three main things — Emotional, social, and career life -"

"They choked everything for me. I can't get married, no financial future, don't you think the thought of suicide would cross my mind?" she asked.

Several other statements of Kangana went viral after the interview with Republic TV. She questioned the investigation of Mumbai Police in the case, and urged them to question Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. She also hit out at Bhatt’s interference with Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty’s relationship, while accusing the filmmakers of ‘systematically sabotaging’ his career.

