On Irrfan Khan's Demise, 'India Lost A Super Talented Actor,' Condoles Manjinder Sirsa

Akali Dal leader Manjinder S Sirsa on Wednesday condoled the death of Actor Irrfan Khan who has died at the age of 54, after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where was under observation for colon infection. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa wrote, "India lost a super talented actor and a wonderful human being. May Waheguru bless his soul!"

India lost a super talented actor and a wonderful human being 🙏🏻



May Waheguru bless his soul!#IrfanKhan — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 29, 2020

The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Irrfan Khan's team announces actor's demise:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

READ | Kejriwal govt & LG Baijal agree: Delhi containment zones too big; making smaller will help

READ | Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai hospital; team releases statement

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

READ | Irrfan Khan's spokesperson clarifies on 'extreme assumptions' on health, read statement

READ | Irrfan Khan's mother dies at the age of 95 in Jaipur, actor won't be able to attend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.