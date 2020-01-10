Kangana Ranaut On JNU: College Gang Wars Common; Don't Make National Issue, Arrest Goons

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5 after masked miscreants attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Reacting on the same, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at an event said that 'college gang wars are common' and this shouldn't be a 'national issue'. She further said that the goons should be arrested and beaten up to teach a lesson. She went on to narrate her college story and said that the boys were chased down and murdered in broad daylight.

"Let me tell you something.. I was in Chandigarh, I was in girls hostel. And next to us was a boys hostel. They used to chase boys and they used to murder.. open murder on the street. I am still sure it is the same, it doesn't change. Once a boy jumped into our hostel and was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him," Kangana Ranaut said.

Talking about the JNU violence, 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut said: "Both the sides have been injured. These gang wars are carried by highly volatile people. Should this be a national issue? I don't think so. They should all be taken under police custody and given chaar chaar jhapaad (should be slapped). These gundas (hooligans) are found in every classroom, union, every locality, please don't make it a national issue."

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the JNU students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who had been grievously injured.

