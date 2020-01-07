Kangana Ranaut Reveals That She Is Ready To Get Married, and It Is Because Of THIS Man

Kangana Ranaut has dropped a big hint towards the possibility of her getting married to the love of her life. While talking to a leading daily about her upcoming film Panga, Kangana said that marriage seems like a possibility now. She said that it was difficult to find the right partner. She expressed that it is tough to find someone who is at the same level as she is. Here is what she had to say.

Kangana Ranaut reveals that she is ready to marry

Kangana Ranaut quoted the marriage of Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari as the reason she felt like it can be done. Kangana expressed that she would notice how Nitesh was such a good-natured and loving husband that Kangana’s opinion on marriage was changed. She added that Nitesh loves her wife and supports her on every point of life. She said that this is one of the reasons why she [Kangana] feels that marriage is possible.

Kangana Ranaut has revealed that she wants a man who can steal her heart, who is handsome, and who is more talented than she is. Kangana had also spoken about her romantic side of life. She had expressed that an artist should have a desire to be aroused with life. Kangana also added that she has not seen her life without love. She expressed that she has had some bad experiences, but she has gotten over it quickly.

