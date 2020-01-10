Kangana Ranaut Makes A Bold Statement, Says 'I Am Never Intimidated By Powerful People'

Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Panga, which is a sports drama film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It is set to be produced by Fox Star Studios and will feature Neena Gupta, Yagya Bhasin, and Richa Chadda, in the supporting roles.

Fans feel that the film will be a Box-Office hit, as, in the past, Kangana Ranaut’s movies have dominated the box-offices around the country. Recently, Kangana was seen attending an event where she spoke about her process of dealing with people in powerful positions.

Read more to know about what the actor had to say.

Kangana’s tips on dealing with powerful people

Kangana, at an event, was seen saying that she has a natural instinct that tells her to challenge authority and to not feel intimidated by people in power. The Queen actor said that she has a dominating nature but if she thinks someone is deserving of the powerful position, she surrenders to them but also tests them. She said that she has never been intimidated by any powerful person.

The actor stated that the authorities ask you a certain submission, a certain surrender, and for that, it is very important to test the authority. She also spoke that she thinks she is a dominating person but stated that she is also very devotional. So, if she finds someone who is worthy of the position they are taking, she will be the first one to surrender.

Though, she will make sure she tests them first. Because at times, someone can be powerful for others, but not for her; for her they can be powerless.

On the work front, she is all set for the release of her film Panga, which she has been promoting a lot, and making headlines for the same. Kangana Ranaut’s movies like Queen and Manikarnika have garnered the actor a vast fan base, who are all geared up for the release of her upcoming film. Panga is set to release on January 24, 2020.

