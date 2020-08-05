'Come On Bachchan, You Can Do It!': Abhishek Shares His 'care Board' From Hospital

Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday took to his social media handle and informed that he would be staying at the hospital as he once again tested positive due to 'some comorbidities'. Abhishek, who has spent 26 days till now at the Nanavati Hospital, on Wednesday shared his 'care board' where the doctors have written a big 'NO' for his 'Discharge Plan'.

'Come on Bachchan, you can do it," Abhishek wrote in the caption. On Sunday, AB Junior had mentioned, "I, Unfortunately, due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise." [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, was discharged on Sunday. "It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the coronavirus but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care," Amitabh wrote in his blog later.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda asks Abhishek to 'hang in there' as he shares 'colours of nature'

See Pic

Chelsea fan Abhishek Bachchan receives best wishes from football club

Abhishek Bachchan is a happy Chelsea fan as the actor has received a special letter from the football club, wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The 44-year-old actor, who is currently admitted to Nanavati hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, shared the photo of the letter on Instagram. ln the letter, Chelsea captain CesarAzpilicueta said that he along with the players of the club were moved when they heard about what Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus.

Fan recalls Abhishek Bachchan rapped way before Ranveer Singh in films, 'Paa' actor reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.