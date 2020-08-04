Fan Recalls Abhishek Bachchan Rapped Way Before Ranveer Singh In Films, 'Paa' Actor Reacts

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently replied to a fan from inside the hospital where he is being treated after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The fan was talking about the song Right Here Right Now and how it released close to 15 years ago. The actor was surprised at how quickly time has passed while indicating that another track might come in soon. The tweet has received a tremendous response as fans are loving the idea of a fresh rap song.

Abhishek Bachchan on making a rap song

Abhishek Bachchan has lately been quarantining at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after being tested positive for COVID-19. He recently replied to one fan who shared a song from his 2005 film, Bluffmaster, which is titled Right Here Right Now. The song was sung by Abhishek Bachchan along with co-star Priyanka Chopra. He could also be seen rapping in the track while the composition was done by Vishal and Shekhar.

Along with the video of the song, the user mentioned how it has been one and a half decade since the song released. He was also of the stance that Abhishek Bachchan has been singing and rapping for his movie tracks long before Ranveer Singh did it in Gully Boy. The song can be seen getting fans nostalgic in the comments section.

What ranveer singh has been doing lately Jr. Bachchan did it nearly one & half decades ago pic.twitter.com/vQlo8GyuyS — adarsh (@goldstardrip) August 3, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan decided to reply to the Twitter user. He was surprised at the amount of time that has passed since the release of the song. He also wrote that it is time for him to “crank out” some fresh track now. His fans have expressed their excitement over the idea of a new rap song coming from him. Have a look at the message from Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter here.

Dayum! That long huh? Time to crank out some fresh track!!! 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 4, 2020

About Bluffmaster

Bluffmaster is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2005. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a conman who learns he is extremely sick and has no way out of it. The film has been directed by Rohan Sippy and stars actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

