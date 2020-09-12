Last Updated:

'Comicstaan Tamil', 'Approval Needed' And Other Comedy Shows To Binge-watch This Weekend

Here is the list of a few stand-up comedy shows you should watch this weekend. The list includes shows like 'Comicstaan Tamil' and 'Approval Needed'.

Comicstaan Tamil

Stand-up comedy shows mostly offer new-age content to relatable masses. Stand-up comedy performances are often created by a healthy monologue, which is based on a thorough observation about human emotions, reactions and often tends to aim a jibe at the dysfunctionalities of the society, irrespective of the borders. Here are a few stand-up comedy shows you can binge-watch this weekend. Read the list:

Ali Wong- Baby Cobra

Ali Wong’s acts come as a breath of fresh air for a viewer, who is tired of hearing a man speak about his work issues, his ‘not-so privileged’ life and physical needs on stage. Through her acts, Ali Wong beautifully manages to convey the issues women, sexuality and motherhood, however, wrapped in funny rib-tickling instances from her life. Take a look:

Chris Ramsey- Approval needed

Chris Ramsey’s materials are mostly infused with the society’s take on homosexuality and the process of giving auditions for a budding actor. More so, the comedian also jokes about women and the dynamics of marriage, without coming off as a misogynist and sexist. However, Chris might not be the correct choice for a viewer, who expects a meaningful, provocative comedy, which leaves one with afterthoughts, as the comedian’s style is mostly sardonic. Take a look:

Aziz Ansari- Right Now

Aziz Ansari, in his shows, speaks about the power of one-sided relationships, heartbreaks and more. The comedian also shares what is to be an immigrant in the west. Take a look:

Comicstaan Tamil

Comicstaan is a show, which includes seven of India's most talented comedians mentoring budding comics to find India's next big comic sensation. With their unparalleled wit and on-point bits, several contestants indulge in a massive comical tussle, aiming to win the title of India's next comedian. Comicstaan Tamil released on September 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credits: Praveen Kumar Facebook)

 

 

