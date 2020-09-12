COVID Numbers Explained: Centre Cites Aggressive Testing & Reducing Mortality As Key Wins

As the COVID-19 infection numbers have seen an alarming surge in India with over 90,000 new Coronavirus cases being detected, the Union Ministry of Health has precisely explained the surge and the Centre's strategy to combat the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Ministry elaborated that its COVID-19 management strategies have put emphasis on early detection of the virus with the help of 'widespread, easy and aggressive testing' and effective treatment either in hospitals or home/facility isolation to reduce the mortality rate.

To inform the people that the Centre is aptly combating the COVID-19 situation in the country, the ministry posted a graph giving out the statistics of the recovery and active cases in the country.

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Health Ministry Unveils SOP For Partial Reopening Of Schools From Sept 21

Statistics explained

The graph shows the statistics from July 11 to September 11. The statistics depicted that with the Centre's 'Aggressive Testing, Tracking and Treatment' strategy, more than 3/4th of the COVID-19 cases in the country have recovered from Coronavirus. The percentage of the people recovered is improving by the day and from 63% on July 11, the percentage of recoveries has soared to 77.65% at present. While on the other hand, the percentage of active cases in the country has decreased substantially from nearly 35% on July 11 to 20.7% at present.

#IndiaFightsCorona



The gap between %Recovered Cases and %Active Cases progressively growing wide.



More than 3/4 of total cases (more than 36L) recovered & discharged.



Active Cases (less than 10.5L) only a small proportion (less than 1/4) of total cases. pic.twitter.com/wWAGHIlPsO — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 12, 2020

Centre-led #COVID management strategies have focused on early detection through widespread, easy & agressive testing; standardised quality & effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home/facility isolation; and reducing mortality. — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 12, 2020

The number of COVID-19 infections is increasing rapidly, but what needs to be understood is the increasing number is due to aggressive testing. India is conducting more than 11 lakh tests on a daily basis. Due to the largescale testing, the infections are being identified and the people are able to undergo treatment. Due to which, the number of recoveries is also improving massively with the mortality rate getting lower by the day. Currently, the mortality rate stands at merely 1.67% as compared to previously 2.15% in the first week of August. Health Ministry had also said that India's COVID-19 fatality rate is one of the lowest globally.

As on September 11, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has risen to 45,62,414, of which 943480 are active cases, while 35,42,663 have recovered from the infection and 76,271 have succumbed to the virus. About 11,63,542 samples were tested on September 10, taking the count of total COVID-19 tests to over 5.4 crore.

The Ministry had also apprised that five states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have approximately 62% of the total COVID-19 cases in India and also account for 70% of all the COVID-19 deaths in the country. According to the Ministry, India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is 53 which is among the lowest across the world.

READ | Health Ministry Deploys Central Teams To Punjab, Chandigarh To Assist In COVID Management