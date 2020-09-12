NCB Widens Crackdown On Drug Nexus, Raids Six Locations In Mumbai And Goa

In the latest development, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted multiple raids, depending on the information gathered during the interrogation of alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani, at six different locations in Mumbai and Goa on Saturday.

The raids come as the NCB intensifies the crackdown on the drug nexus and its links to Bollywood that has surfaced from the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

As per sources, in Mumbai, NCB is conducting raids in the city's Southern and Western suburbs and the teams have detained two.

READ | In Sushant Case, NCB Seeks To Cancel Bail Given To Drug Peddler Kaizen Ibrahim

NCB's huge bust Delhi

In a massive operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international gang of narco smugglers and arrested seven persons with huge quantities of drugs being smuggled in parcels sent from South Africa in Delhi, officials said on Friday. In another operation, the agency has arrested a former Navy personnel, R Yadav, with two kilograms of premium quality charas known as 'malana cream', they said. The crackdown was a result of two sustained operations by an NCB team comprising Assistant Director Kuldeep Sharma, Superintendent Dhanajay Some and Investigation Officers Rajeev Sehrawat, R K Maurya, Chetan and Anand, between September 1 and September 9 this year, the officials said.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty & Showik's Bail Plea Rejected By Court

In the international module smuggling drugs from South Africa, the agency has shared intelligence with authorities in that country for further action as the mastermind of the gang is believed to be staying there, they said. The NCB arrested seven persons (two foreigners, including one from Myanmar) of the South African module of narco-smugglers during its operation between September 1 and 4 with 2 kg of heroine, they said.

READ | Rhea's Lawyer Says 'situation Of NCB & Mumbai Cops Like India-Pak'; Retracts Her Statement

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Friday. The court also rejected the bail plea of others who were arrested in the NCB probe investigating the drug nexus connected to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput including Showik, Miranda, Zaid, Basit and Dipesh. Rhea's advocate Satish Maneshinde has said that they will move the Bombay High Court next week to seek bail. Speaking with Republic TV over the developments, senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari has said that he is not surprised on the verdict.

The NCB has charged Rhea under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 after confronting her with her brother and co-accused Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant. During the course of the interrogation, sources said, she revealed that she procured drugs but alleged that she did it for Sushant Singh.

READ | 'Order Most Likely Today,' Says Public Prosecutor NCB Ahead Of Rhea-Showik's Bail Hearing