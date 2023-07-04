Complaint Against 72 Hoorain Makers For 'promoting Communal Disharmony'

72 Hoorain is all set to release in cinema halls on July 7. The makers have said that the film deals with "the consequences of violent extremism". The movie has been in news after the makers claimed that CBFC denied certification to the film's trailer. As a result, the trailer could not be showcased in cinema halls with other films. Now, a complaint against the makers has been filed in Mumbai, just a few days ahead of its theatrical debut.

Religious and political leaders in Kashmir decried the negative portrayal of Muslims in 72 Hoorain.

It has been alleged that the movie “hurts the sentiments” of the community.

Gulab Singh Tanwar, one of the film’s producers, said films like 72 Hoorain hold a mirror to society.

Complaint filed against 72 Hoorain makers

Saiyad Arifali Mahemmodali filed a complaint at Goregaon Police Station against the director and producer of the film 72 Hoorain for "insulting and disrespecting his religion, promoting communal disharmony, discrimination, hatred and maligning the image of the Muslim community amongst public." Whether or not action has been taken is not known yet.

Controversy over film certification: Makers and CBFC contradict each other

Earlier, at the trailer launch event in Mumbai in June end, 72 Hoorain co-producer Ashoke Pandit claimed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to give a certificate to the trailer of the movie. The Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial premiered under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

In 2021, Chauhan won the National Film Award for best direction for the film. Howvere, when makers claimed that CBFC denined denied the film's trailer a certification, it led to larger debate on freedom of expression.

Later, CBFC denied the makers' claim and issued a statement on the matter. Sanjay said that the film board asked the makers to make some "last minute changes" to the trailer, which "creates a lot of difficulties."

CBFC challenges 72 Hoorain makers' claims

After the makers claimed that CBFC denied certification to the 72 Hoorain trailer, the panel dubbed it as false. "Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain) was granted 'A' certification, and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952," CBFC said in its statement.



