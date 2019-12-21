Complaint Filed Against Farhan Akhtar Over Comments On CAA

Hindu Sanghatan founder on Friday filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor and film-maker Farhan Akhtar for allegedly distorting facts about the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through his comments on Twitter. Karuna Sagar, city-based advocate and founder of Hindu Sanghatan, in his complaint filed against the actor in Saidabad police station alleged Akhtar incited fear among dalits, Muslims and atheists through his comments.

When contacted, Saidabad police inspector Srinivas said they had received the complaint and were verifying the facts. The official also said they are seeking legal opinion if any case can be made out of the complaint. The advocate alleged the Bollywood personality posted on Twitter a picture with a message that the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will inhumanly exclude Muslims, transgender atheists, dalits and landless without documents and also that they could be jailed deported and placed in camps.

Incorrect map

Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to post a clarification, “While I stand by the text, I have only noticed that the map of India on the graphic is inaccurate. Every inch and part of Kashmir is a part of India and I reject the inaccurate map. I regret not noticing it earlier. My sincerest apologies for the oversight.”

Anti-CAA protests in Maharashtra

Mumbai saw thousands of its citizens protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday at the August Kranti Maidan. No untoward incidents were reported and no one was detained by the police. Several celebrities who had turned up for the protests had thanked the police for the security arrangements. Similar protests were witnessed in Nagpur where the Assembly was in session on Thursday and Friday. Protests were also held in Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Osmanabad. The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

