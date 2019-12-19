Farhan Akhtar Disappointed After 'Gully Boy' Drops Out Of Oscars

It was indeed a piece of exciting news for the entire team of Gully Boy when the movie made an official entry in the best foreign-language category at the 92nd Oscar awards. The lead actors of the film Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with the makers of the movie had expressed their happiness. Although, the latest news about the movie's exit from Oscars' list has brought disappointment to the team. Officially, Oscar's final list has been made and the next round of voting will not have Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. However, the ten films that have been shortlisted are The Painted Bird, Truth and Justice, Les Misérables, Those Who Remained, Honeyland, Corpus Christi, Beanpole, Atlantics, Parasite and Pain & Glory. Apart from this Zoya Akhtar's brother, Farhan Akhtar also expressed his disappointment on Gully Boy dropping out of Oscars.

Farhan Akhtar on Gully Boy dropping out of Oscars

As per reports, Farhan Akhtar wished that the film could make it to the Oscars 2019. He said that he is disappointed that Gully Boy did not make it through the Oscars but also grateful that they had an opportunity to compete. Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Raaz. The plot of the movie is about an Indian street rapper who is successful to build his career in music. The rapper is from the slums of Mumbai. Even after facing many difficulties where his father used to scold him every time he used to see his son achieving his dreams, in spite all of that he pursued his passion which is rap music. The movie had motivated the audience with the story of a Gully Boy and given a lesson that it is possible to achieve your dreams despite hurdles.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy knocked out of Oscars race.!! pic.twitter.com/KWn5rKjjQ7 — Ranjanshruti (@Ranjanshruti2) December 17, 2019

