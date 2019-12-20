IPS Officer Calls Out Farhan Akhtar's Lack Of 'knowledge' Over CAA Protests

IPS officer D Roopa slammed actor Farhan Akhtar as she took to Twitter to respond to the viral video featuring the actor in the mass protests that were conducted in the city on Thursday. In the said video, as the reporter asked the actor about the government's repeated assurances to each section of the society with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act, the actor responded by citing the protests against the new citizenship law as an indication of something being wrong with the act.

"If you go into the details, it looks like there can be something in there... If everything was okay, why would so many people be concerned?" he said of the protests. The IPS officer called out the ignorance of the actor regarding the tenets of the CAA.

Read | Farhan Akhtar's reaction on CAA at Mumbai protest is now a meme; Smriti Irani reacts

Take a look at her tweet:

If this is with celebrities like @FarOutAkhtar , I wonder how many protestors actually know what is CAA,how many students joined out of peer pressure/peer influence,how many joined in a way that's called mob mentality--doing something without conviction & knowledge of the thing. https://t.co/xeGLuOKcP7 — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) December 19, 2019

Farhan Akhtar spoke about the anti-CAA protest

Farhan also said, "As a citizen of the country and as somebody who was born and has grown up with a certain idea of India is, it is important for me to raise my voice... If everything was ok, why would so many people turn up? Not just in Mumbai, but Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Hyderabad." However, on Wednesday, the actor took to his Twitter account and shared a detailed note explaining the reasons for the nationwide protests against the CAA. He announced that he will be partaking in a protest to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan.

Read | CAA: Farhan Akhtar, Nikkhil Advani post incorrect Indian map in posts, apologize

Have a look at his tweet:

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

Read | Farhan Akhtar hits out at troll: 'Will request David Dhawan to cast you in Bigot No 1'

Also read | Smriti Irani appeals for calm, assures 'CAA will not take away the rights of any citizen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.