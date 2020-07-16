Confirmed! Ishaan Khatter And Tabu's 'A Suitable Boy' To Release On Netflix

Recently, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle to announce that his upcoming web series, A Suitable Boy, will now have a Netflix release. Ishaan Khatter shared a GIF-video poster of the movie, which features the actor resting on a swing along with Tabu. Take a look at the post shared by Ishaan Khatter:

With the video-poster shared, Ishaan Khatter wrote: "love doesn’t recognise borders, love simply is..Bringing you the story of Maan, Saeeda and a lot more 🦜#asuitableboy coming on @netflix_in soon 🦚". However, the release date of the movie is yet to be announced. Trade Analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, too, confirmed the news on Twitter and shared the list of all the movies, which will be released on Netflix. Take a look at the list here:

All about A Suitable Boy:

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razv, Ishaan Khatter and Tabu in the leading roles, A Suitable Boy is a vast, panoramic tale, which charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its rich culture at a crucial point in its history. Directed by Mira Nair, A Suitable Boy also stars Ram Kapoor and Sharvari Deshpande in prominent roles. The upcoming TV series is an adaptation of the book, which is authored by Vikram Seth. Published in 1993, A Suitable Boy is one of the longest novels ever published in a single volume in the English language. If the reports are to be believed, a sequel novel titled- A Suitable Girl was planned, however, was not published due to unknown reasons.

What's next for Ishaan Khatter?

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Ishaan will be next seen in Khaali Peeli. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Slated to hit the theatres later in 2020, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Reportedly, the movie is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the banner of Zee Studios.

