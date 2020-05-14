Ishaan Khatter 'felt Right' Working With Tabu In 'A Suitable Boy'

A Suitable Boy is an upcoming drama miniseries starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor. Directed by Mira Nair, it is adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth. Ishaan will be seen romancing Tabu in the show. Read to know what the young star had to say about his co-star-

Ishaan Khatter on romancing Tabu in 'A Suitable Boy'

In an interview with an online portal, Ishaan Khatter was asked about his experience of working with Tabu. He said that he seeks out challenging experiences that would give him an opportunity to grow. He could not think of a better experience than having a one-to-one equation and working relationship with one of his favourite actresses of Indian cinema. Ishaan stated that his tendency is to get much more excited than nervous and he could not wait.

Ishaan Khattar remembered that the first interaction with Tabu was during their first table read. They were together with Mira Nair at a house in town in South Mumbai. He stated that it was wonderful. It felt very right. He felt that this is what he should be doing. He felt like there was a wonderful synergy between the three of them. Ishaan mentioned how lucky he is as not many actors can get the opportunity to share so much screen time in such a unique way with one of the legends of our time.

Ishaan Khatter also revealed why he opted to work in A Suitable Boy. He said that he had been gone through several narrations and readings, but this one stuck with him. The actor added that when somebody like Mira Nair, gives herself to you in such a wonderful way, she was very generous and welcoming. She showed more enthusiasm about having him on board then he did and he found himself taken by her nature.

Ishaan Khatter disclosed that he has not read the novel on which the series is based on. He said that it was a deliberate decision, as it is a big novel and there are a lot of stories with it. The script was sort of distal from that novel to focus on certain characters. He stated that pretty much every character from the novel have made it to the show, but it was modified. The actor felt like he wanted to focus more on his story and the things that are relevant to his character, Mann, and the world where he lives in.

Ishaan mentioned that he read the script in an out, which was initially of eight episodes but eventually became six episodes. He referred to the novel and highlighted points. He wanted to have his own journey with the character not reading too much into it. Ishaan Khatter also revealed that A Suitable Boy might be out soon.

