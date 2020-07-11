'A Suitable Boy': Teaser of Ishaan Khatter-Tabu starrer out, leaves netizens excited

Not many artists would boast of working with two internationally acclaimed directors in their initial projects. However, Ishaan Khatter has taken his career off to such a start, and after Majid Majidi, is being directed by Mira Nair. The news of the youngster signing up Nair’s A Suitable Boy had made headlines, and his pairing with Tabu is among the highlights of the series, as revealed in the teaser.

Ishaan plays the role of a youngster who is ‘obsessed’ with an older woman, played by Tabu, in the first ‘sneak peak’ of the series that was released on Saturday. The relationship irks his politician father, played by Ram Kapoor.

The Ishaan-Tabu track is one of the tracks in the plot that mainly revolves around the character of Lata, played by Tanya Maniktala, who is love with a man, but faces a tricky situation as her mother insists on finding the ‘suitable boy’ for her. The series, which is based on Vikram Seth’s 1993 of the same name, traces the story of various characters in the post-independence era in Lucknow and the political events, as is evident through the the visuals of the Ganges, riots.

Here’s the teaser

Netizens expressed their excitement for the series, with many also recalling their memories.

A Suitable Boy is set to premier on BBC iPlayer on July 26. The series also features Namit Das, Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, among others.

