Congress Workers Threaten Protest At Kangana's 'Dhaakad' Shoot, MP Min Vows To Stop Them

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district recently threatened that they would not allow Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for a film if she did not apologize to farmers over her tweets. BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the government will ensure that "Behan-Beti" Kangana faces no problem while shooting.

Shooting for Dhakad, Ranaut's new film is going on in the Sarni area of Betul district. State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul. If Ranaut did not apologize by Friday evening for her comments against the ongoing farmers' protest on Delhi borders, she would not be allowed to shoot at Sarni, it said.

Ranaut had maligned farmers, the Congress leaders alleged. Reacting sharply, home minister Mishra said state Congress chief Kamal Nath should dissuade his party workers from disrupting the shoot. "I had a telephonic talk with the Betul Superintendent of Police. Law will take its own course and will be adhered to. I am trying to contact Behan-beti (sister and daughter) Kangana. She won't face any problem," he said.

In January, Shivraj Singh Chauhan posed with the Dhaakad clapboard along with the members of the film’s crew at his office in Bhopal. Along with pictures of them enjoying snacks and a pleasant conversation, Kangana Ranaut shared that she came to why the leader was lovingly called ‘Mama ji’. Calling him ‘most gentle, compassionate and encouraging influence,’ she conveyed her gratitude to his ‘graciousness.’

The CM also posted moments from the interaction and revealed details of the film’s plot. “The Beti Bachao movement has been underway in the state and I am happy that film is about the abuse faced by women and children," he tweeted. "Padma Shri Kangana is a brilliant, talented, and a nationalist artist. I am happy that the film has put a priority on social issues. I wish them the best for the shooting and thank them for shooting in the state,’ he added.

अभिनेत्री सुश्री @KanganaTeam और उनकी टीम ने आज निवास पर भेंटकर अपनी आगामी फिल्म धाकड़ की मध्यप्रदेश में शूटिंग के संबंध में चर्चा की।



प्रदेश में इस समय बेटी बचाओ अभियान चल रहा है और मुझे खुशी है कि उनकी यह फिल्म महिलाओं और बच्चों के शोषण के खिलाफ है। pic.twitter.com/T4VyRU2sk8 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 9, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

