Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan's New Pic Suggest A White Wedding

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer "Coolie No 1" is set to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020 and a fresh new look from the film has hit the Internet. Dressed in all-white outfits, Varun is seen holding Sara in his arms and the picture suggests that there could be a white wedding in the film or this could be a look from a song. Nevertheless, fans can't keep calm and are totally loving the look.

#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan... New glimpse from #CoolieNo1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0w4ROEafOs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor hit made by David Dhawan. The veteran director once again joins hands with his son for the remake of his own hit. Earlier, the father-son duo had collaborated for the Judwaa remake. They'd seek to taste success this time too. Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the film. The duo will reportedly be recreating the hit Govinda and Karisma Kapoor song, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha for the film.

Varun and David Dhawan last worked together in another of the veteran director’s film remake, Judwaa, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, which was a hit at the box office. Sara, meanwhile, is also working on the second installment of a film, Imtiaz Ali’s next, which is being rumoured to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan.

