Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan's Stunt Goes Wrong After Car Hangs From A Cliff, Actor Safe

Varun Dhawan who is busy shooting for Coolie No 1 helmed by his father David Dhawan seems to have escaped a major accident. The actor and his team were shooting for a major stunt which involved a car being hung off the cliff in the outskirts of Pune. The actor was giving some close-up shots when the actor realized that the car door was jammed. After that, the coordinators helped him out of the vehicle that was hanging on the cliff. He escaped unhurt during the stunt thankfully.

Varun Dhawan will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film, Coolie No 1

Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the film. The duo will reportedly be recreating the hit Govinda and Karisma Kapoor song, Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha for the film. Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for the film Street Dancer which will be directed by Remo D'Souza. The filmmaker recently revealed in an interview that shooting for the film was like a six-month dance camp for Varun Dhawan and the other cast members. All the cast members reportedly underwent extensive dancing workshops for the film. Remo further revealed that this was essential for prepping up for the film as the cast members had to explore different dance forms like hip hop, crunching, old school and B-boying. Remo D'Souza also revealed that several cast members would often get injured while shooting for the film. He added that there was a sense of great anxiety on the sets when Varun Dhawan injured his knee while shooting for the film and Shraddha Kapoor was down with a high fever on the sets.

