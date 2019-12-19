Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Opens Up About Coolie No 1's Comparisons

Remakes and reboots of films and songs is the new 'in' thing in Bollywood. The remakes of the old movies and the songs as well are being enjoyed by the audience. One of these remakes is an iconic film Coolie No. 1 helmed by David Dhawan. The1995 film featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. While the remake of the movie will be starring David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. The fans of these actors are very excited to see the two recreating the movie that was highly appreciated back then. People are also wondering if Sara and Varun would be able to do justice to the amazing chemistry that was seen between Govinda and Karisma.

David Dhawan broke silence on both his films and the comparison that has been making rounds. He said that even though he was remaking his own film, there should not be any reason to compare both the films. David added that both films are in different backgrounds and also different time zones.

The director of both the films David Dhawan has finally opened up on the comparison that has been going on recently. He spoke about both his films. In an interview with a media publication, David Dhawan said that Govinda and Karisma created magic on screens that year. He also added that their level could not be matched and no one can equal them and neither anyone should try to. David Dhawan also mentioned that Varun and Sara are in completely different zones and should be freed from the burden of trying to be like their predecessors.

Director David Dhawan himself believes that even though he was remaking one of his own films, he is considering the comparisons. But he also feels that both the pairs belong in different eras. He also added that comparing these two films is like comparing Bentley with a Porsche, they are not comparable, concluded David Dhawan.

