'No Intimate Scenes' The New Rule On Movie Sets Post Coronavirus Lockdown? Read Details

The current coronavirus outbreak has affected the lives of millions across the world. The entertainment industry has also been affected by this as shoots of several movies and films have been halted. Several industry insiders have been mentioning how films will see a shift in its shooting process as maintaining social distancing will be essential.

ALSO READ | Paris Jackson Gives Herself A Foot Tattoo Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Cine bodies are still in the process of developing new rules and regulations for shooting once things get back to the usual. However, even before that, filmmakers themselves have set rules so safety remains a priority. This will be seen particularly for the shooting of intimate scenes.

Films to now cut down on intimate scenes amid coronavirus scare?

Siddharth Anand Kumar, who is the Vice-President of Films and Events at Saregama India, recently revealed what they aim to do to tackle safety during shooting. The team starts to shoot for the web film from July and he added that they aim to employ a blocking technique while shooting. This technique means that each actor will shoot for their part separately.

ALSO READ | Greece: Thousands Return To Church As Coronavirus Lockdown Eases

He added that he hopes to go on floors with the project in July hoping for the coronavirus scare to be over. Siddharth Anand Kumar also revealed that the film revolves around a couple who poses like their siblings. Hence, a few intimate scenes will be crucial to the story.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Cases Cross 40,000 In Pakistan

Siddharth Anand Kumar added that they will be choreographing the scenes beforehand. However, they will still be using the blocking technique to shoot the kissing scenes. Additionally, the team aims to shoot the intimate scenes in the final shooting schedule. In this way, the project will not be in danger if something were to go wrong. Siddharth Anand Kumar also added that they will be shooting for the film with just a team of 30 on the set.

Siddharth Anand Kumar also revealed that Saregama India has asked writers to minimise intimate scenes in their films. He added that the studio has always given them the freedom to develop stories but will have to now ask them to make certain changes. He also added that straying away from intimate scenes will be the step the industry will have to follow for safety amid the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ | Wuhan Resumes Popular 'square Dancing' As Coronavirus Lockdown Eases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.