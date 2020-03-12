Coronavirus Outbreak: Parineeti Chopra Says 'Don't Be Overconfident', Sonam Kapoor Appeals

Amid the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media accounts to share information related to the viral pandemic virus. Parineeti Chopra recently took to her Instagram handle to share a Facebook post about Covid-19. In the caption, she requested people not to be 'overconfident and stay safe.'

Sonam Kapoor too urged her fans to take necessary precautions and stay safe. Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda too shared a picture wearing a mask and wrote, "Stay indoors, stay hydrated, stay clean."

Use the necessary precautions. Stay safe! https://t.co/MUZQ9O1oHC — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020

State-wise List of confirmed cases in India:

Kerala 17

Maharashtra 11

UP 10

Delhi 6

Karnataka 4

UT Laddakh 3

Rajasthan 1

Telangana 1

Tamil Nadu 1

Jammu And Kashmir 1

Punjab 1

Indians tested positive 56

Foreigners tested positive 17

The Central government has also issued detailed guidelines for a concerted and whole government approach to prevent the further imposition of virus cases and to build up a comprehensive and robust response system. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed, but more than 58,000 already have recovered.

