How Did Rudy Gobert Get Coronavirus? Interaction With French Travellers Could Be A Reason

Ahead of Wednesday night's (Thursday IST) game between Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, it was announced that Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Jazz immediately notified the NBA, which resulted in the game being postponed. Amidst fears of a further outbreak, the NBA suspended all its games for an indefinite period of time. While the entire Jazz roster is facing self-isolation for a set period of time, NBA fans have been wondering 'How did Rudy Gobert get coronavirus?'

What nationality is Rudy Gobert?

While nothing can be conclusive, multiple reports have suggested theories to answer how did Rudy Gobert get coronavirus?. The Athletic was one of the first to break the news that Gobert, who is a French citizen, contracted the virus by interacting with a group of travellers from his home country. The report suggests Gobert had been around people who recently travelled from France. However, it remains unknown if any of the French travellers who interacted with Gobert had already contracted with Covid-19.

Jazz and Thunder officials worked together on Wednesday as they awaited results of Rudy Gobert's coronavirus test, sources tell ESPN. Jazz wanted to make sure no OKC player had physical contact or became exposed to any Utah player before the result of Gobert's test was known. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus in France

Coronavirus in France is quite a sensitive situation as France continues to struggle to contain the virus outbreak. According to multiple reports, France has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus patients with over 2,200 confirmed and a death toll of 48. Reportedly, 12 patients have made a full recovery. Speaking of the United States, the reported cases has already crossed 1200 and is expected to increase in the coming days as more and more citizens are screened in the country.

Rudy Gobert coronavirus confirmation statement by Jazz

The answer to 'How did Rudy Gobert get coronavirus?' will be close to impossible to determine. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Gobert was indeed feeling good, strong and stable and was even willing to play on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) against OKC Thunder.

Evan Fournier says his friend Rudy Gobert is "doing good" after preliminarily testing positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/uCIYtN1CxF — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

The statement released by Utah Jazz noted that Gobert was listed questionable as he was suffering from a throat infection. However, the statement adds that Gobert 'tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection'. According to the statement, the Frenchman was asymptomatic for Covid-19 but was tested for the virus as a precautionary measure. The report came positive which eventually had a ripple effect on the rest of the league activities.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert jokingly touching mics during a routine media session has sent the NBA media into a frenzy

The 27-year-old is expected to fully recover from the virus. However, his interactions with other NBA teams in the past week or so means the rest of the franchises are approaching the situation very cautiously. It is believed that Rudy Gobert shared the floor with up to 34 different players since Friday. As a result, Toronto Raptors, who faced Jazz and Rudy Gobert on Monday night (Tuesday IST) have reportedly informed their players to be self-quarantined for a period of 14 days.

Coming back to the NBA suspension, NBA commissioner Adam Silver could make an announcement over the fate of the current season as early as Thursday.

