When Bollywood Celebs Did Their Bit To Spread Awareness On Coronavirus

Everyone is currently on high alert in the wake of Coronavirus crisis across the country. The number of Coronavirus cases climbed to 31 in India on Friday. In such a grave situation, a number of health experts are stressing on the importance of keeping hands clean, using sanitizers and not being a part of gatherings unless it is extremely necessary. A few Bollywood actors are also doing their bit in spreading awareness. Have a look at the list here.

Bollywood spreading awareness on Coronavirus

1. Arjun Kapoor recently put up a post wearing a mask and spreading awareness on Coronavirus. In the caption, he wrote how nobody should step out without a mask and a sanitizer. He has also asked his followers to not shake hands and avoid crowded places as a precaution.

2. Salman Khan has put up a gym picture and in the caption, he had asked his followers to be safe. He wrote how saying Namaste by putting the palms together has always been our tradition and must be followed while greeting people now more than ever. Amid Coronavirus fears, he has asked the fans to not shake hands or share a hug.

3. Bipasha Basu also decided to share the picture posted by Salman Khan on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she seconded Salman Khan and she wrote how with awareness and necessary precautions, people will be able to fight anything.

4. Anupam Kher had put up a video of himself talking about the precautions to be taken as Coronavirus spreads. He said that one must greet each other with Namaste to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Rampal and Salman Khan Instagram

