The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Bollywood Celebs Did Their Bit To Spread Awareness On Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Arjun Rampal has been the latest actor to encourage his fans to take precautions against Coronavirus. Have a look at the list of such actors here. Read ahead.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arjun Rampal

Everyone is currently on high alert in the wake of Coronavirus crisis across the country. The number of Coronavirus cases climbed to 31 in India on Friday. In such a grave situation, a number of health experts are stressing on the importance of keeping hands clean, using sanitizers and not being a part of gatherings unless it is extremely necessary. A few Bollywood actors are also doing their bit in spreading awareness. Have a look at the list here.

Bollywood spreading awareness on Coronavirus

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

1.       Arjun Kapoor recently put up a post wearing a mask and spreading awareness on Coronavirus. In the caption, he wrote how nobody should step out without a mask and a sanitizer. He has also asked his followers to not shake hands and avoid crowded places as a precaution.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

2.       Salman Khan has put up a gym picture and in the caption, he had asked his followers to be safe. He wrote how saying Namaste by putting the palms together has always been our tradition and must be followed while greeting people now more than ever. Amid Coronavirus fears, he has asked the fans to not shake hands or share a hug.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

3.       Bipasha Basu also decided to share the picture posted by Salman Khan on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she seconded Salman Khan and she wrote how with awareness and necessary precautions, people will be able to fight anything. 

Read Arjun Rampal Shares 'Dont Mess With Mikey Meme'; Fans Find It Hilarious

Also read 'You Will Be Missed': Arjun Rampal, Malaika Fondly Remember Wendell Rodricks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on

4.       Anupam Kher had put up a video of himself talking about the precautions to be taken as Coronavirus spreads. He said that one must greet each other with Namaste to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Rampal and Salman Khan Instagram

Read Parineeti Chopra & Arjun Kapoor's Best Dance Songs From Their Films Together; See Here

Also read Arjun Rampal Is A Doting Father To His Kids As Is Evident From His Adorable Instagram Feed

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT SITHARAMAN
Tahir
TAHIR HUSSAIN SENT TO 7 DAY CUSTODY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
BBC
COMPLAINT AGAINST BBC TO POLICE
Sachin
SACHIN TEACHES HOW TO WASH HANDS
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM