Coronavirus Causes Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal To Postpone Wedding; Couple Releases Statement

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who were to marry in April have postponed the wedding amid Coronavirus pandemic scare. The couple's official spokesperson confirmed the news and said that given the scenario, it is for the best to push the wedding.

"Given the current scenario and unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020, tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would they want their friends, families, and well-wishers to be affected," the statement read.

According to the reports, Ali Fazal's extended family is based in Canada and it is not safe to travel in the given situation. The couple have also invited industry friends from the UK and US, who won't be able to travel due to Coronavirus outbreak.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India has risen to 175 on Thursday. The pandemic has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews and shooting schedules in the country. To contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, film bodies in India decided to put shootings of films, TV shows and web series on hold till March 31.

