Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ali & Richa's Weddings Pushed?

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews, and shooting schedules. Celebs have been sharing posts on their respective social media handles to spread awareness among their fans. However, due to the outbreak, celebrity weddings have reportedly been pushed. A report from a leading media publication claimed that the weddings of Varun Dhawan- Natasha Dalal and Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been pushed.

Coronavirus outbreak pushes celeb weddings?

Reports suggest that previously Dhawan and Dalal had zeroed down on Thailand for their destination wedding which later was shifted and then narrowed down to Mumbai. But as of now, the duo has decided to push the wedding. On Tuesday evening, the actor went live on Instagram to interact with his fans. When questioned about his wedding plans, he said: “Yaar, Shaadi kab hai, iss sawaal ka jawaab de de kar main bohot bore ho gaya hoon. Jab hogi, hogi. Dekhenge. Abhi Toh Kuch Nahi ho Raha hai, Abhi toh sab quarantine mein hai (I am totally bored of answering frequent questions on when I plan to get married; It will happen when it has to. It (wedding) is not happening as of now and we are all in quarantine for now).”

Meanwhile, as far as Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is concerned, they too have reportedly decided to postpone it as their wedding was also expected to see many of their overseas friends, some being noted actors and film personalities from the US and Europe to attend.

