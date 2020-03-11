Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers

The coronavirus/COVID-19, that started in China, has created a scare around the world. The virus has reached almost all the continents, claiming over 4,000 lives and affecting over 1 lakh persons. Even India has not been spared with around 50 cases being reported across the country.

The entertainment industry too is also contemplating steps to be protected from the virus/COVID-19.

The IIFA Awards that were set to be held at the end of this month has been postponed. And fans would be curious to know the update on two biggies, Sooryavanshi and ‘83 that are set to hit the theatres. The common factor between both the films has been Reliance Entertainment, who’s backing both the ventures.

The banner was asked if there was a possibility of the ventures being pushed ahead in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. Shibashish Sarkar, group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, told the portal that for the moment the release is as scheduled. He added that discussions have been held over it, but no decision was taken around it yet. The producer also stated that if at all any decision regarding the postponement is made, it will be when the release dates approach. Sarkar added that the makers were not in ‘denial mode’ and that they were also thinking about it like the entire world, with people rescheduling events and other gatherings.

Coronavirus affects film industry

Apart from IIFA being postponed, Kerala film associations have decided that theatres will remain shut till March 31. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai shoot in Thailand was also reportedly called off.

It is also being said that the virus outbreak affected the collections of Baaghi 3 to an extent.

Outside India, Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die release date has been postponed, while concerts of pop artists like Madonna have also been cancelled.

Sooryavashi is gearing up for release on March 24 and ‘83 is slated to release on April 10. The former is the continuation of Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The latter is the story of India’s first cricket World Cup victory in 1983 starring Ranveer Singh.

