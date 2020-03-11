China: Hospitals Deploy Robots To Prevent Staff From Contracting Coronavirus

As the world is battling to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak, China is going hi-tech to bring down the numbers of infected people in the country. According to media reports, China is deploying robots in hospital wards in order to keep their staff safe from contracting COVID-19. Wuchang Field Hospital on March 7 reportedly received robots by a tech company CloudMinds to help reduce strain and eliminate infection risk on the medical staff.

Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 In Danger Of Facing A TWO-YEAR Postponement Due To Coronavirus Threat

As per reports, coronavirus wards at the Wuhan Tongji Tianyou Hospital, Wuhan Union Hospital Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital have also introduced robots to deliver foods, drinks, and drugs to patients and also to keep the wards clean and most importantly to keep their staff safe from contracting coronavirus. As per reports, more than 3,000 medical staff have been infected by the contagious disease since the virus first broke out in December last year.

Read: Coronavirus: Mizoram Bans Foreigners’ Entry As Precautionary Measure After Sealing Borders

Coronavirus outbreak

China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. According to the latest reports, China has so far recorded at least 80,000 cases of coronavirus, of which over 61,000 patients have been treated successfully and 4,492 still remain under critical condition. China has lost 3,158 lives due to coronavirus outbreak since December, of which 22 deaths came in the last 24 hours.

Read: NBA Coronavirus Update: League Tempted To Cancel Or Postpone Games Amidst Virus Outbreak

As per data from worldometer, over 1,000 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Around 1,19,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 worldwide. Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries besides China, where 631, 291 and 61 people have lost their lives respectively. On 9 March 2020, the government of Italy under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte imposed a nationwide lockdown in response to the rapid escalation in coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Read: UEFA Clears Air On Euro 2020 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Claims No Postponement Requests