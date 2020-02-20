Kamal Haasan Escaped Fatal 'Indian 2' Crane Accident By 10 Seconds; Team Condoles Deaths

Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca on Thursday condoled the death of three professionals who were killed in a crane accident on the sets of the veteran star's film 'Indian 2', which left nine others injured. The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca said in a statement.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and nine injured when a crane used to erect sets snapped at the ongoing shooting of the movie, directed by ace director Shankar, at a private studio at the suburban Nazrathpet.

Costume designer Amritha Ram, who was also present when this mishap happened, took to her Twitter handle and revealed that Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and she were 'literally just 10 seconds away from being crushed.' Amritha also shared a picture of their crushed canopy under the crane.

Providential escape from the ghastly mishap .Literally 10secs away from being crushed under.fortunate Kamal sir ,Kajal n me who were right under are safe #count your blessings our crushed canopy under the crane . we are #safe RIP our fellow mates @ikamalhaasan @MsKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/LB8SUwZV3l — amritharam (@amritharam2) February 19, 2020

Tragedy strikes the #Indian2 set. A crane crashed on the sets of Indian 2 resulting in 3 dead and several people being severely injured. Media report Director #Shankar also injured. Extremely shocking and sad!May the departed souls rest in peace.Prayers for those who are injured. pic.twitter.com/nt6GyxV4Z8 — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) February 19, 2020

The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific." Condoling the death of three "most hardworking" technicians, Lyca Productions said, "we are extremely saddened" over the mishap.

In a tweet, Haasan expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues," he said in a tweet. "More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

