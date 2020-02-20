The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kamal Haasan Escaped Fatal 'Indian 2' Crane Accident By 10 Seconds; Team Condoles Deaths

Bollywood News

On Wednesday, three people were killed and nine injured when a crane used to erect sets snapped at the ongoing shooting of the movie — 'Indian 2' in Chennai.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Indian 2

Actor Kamal Haasan and production house Lyca on Thursday condoled the death of three professionals who were killed in a crane accident on the sets of the veteran star's film 'Indian 2', which left nine others injured. The three killed were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca said in a statement.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and nine injured when a crane used to erect sets snapped at the ongoing shooting of the movie, directed by ace director Shankar, at a private studio at the suburban Nazrathpet.

'It's a horrific accident': Kamal Haasan condoles death of 3 people on sets of 'Indian 2'

Costume designer Amritha Ram, who was also present when this mishap happened, took to her Twitter handle and revealed that Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and she were 'literally just 10 seconds away from being crushed.' Amritha also shared a picture of their crushed canopy under the crane.

Indian 2: Crane mishap on the sets of Kamal Haasan's film; casualties reported

The 65-year-old actor said though he had "met with and crossed" many accidents, this was "very horrific." Condoling the death of three "most hardworking" technicians, Lyca Productions said, "we are extremely saddened" over the mishap.

In a tweet, Haasan expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased "Though (I) have met with and crossed many accidents, today's mishap is very horrific. I have lost three of my colleagues," he said in a tweet. "More than my pain, the grief of the family who lost them will be manifold. I take part in their grief as one of them," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
CMO OFFERS ASSISTANCE
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
MANJREKAR PICKS ASHWIN OVER JADEJA
AYUSHMANN REACTS TO YAMI'S LETTER