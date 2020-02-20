'It's A Horrific Accident': Kamal Haasan Condoles Death Of 3 People On Sets Of 'Indian 2'

Three people were killed while nine more were injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 on Wednesday, police said. The accident happened when the set was being constructed. According to PTI, Haasan was unharmed and the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. Reacting to the incident, Kamal Haasan has called it "horrific"

According to ANI, the three people who lost their lives have been identified as Madhu (Personal Assistant to Director Shankar), Krishna (Assistant Director) and Chandran. In a tweet in Tamil, Haasan said that the pain of the family members who lost them will be multiple times than that of his. "My deepest condolences to them," Haasan said in his tweet.

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Director Shankar escaped unharmed

The accident took place at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed, killing three and injuring nine others, police said without divulging further details. The shoot was underway at a private cinema studio, they added. According to reports, as soon as the incident happened, Kamal Haasan rushed to the spot and ensured that the rest of the cast and crew are safe. Director Shankar was working close to the spot but he had a miraculous escape.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that director Shankar had originally planned to shoot some of the sequences in China. However, due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak, he was forced to shift the shooting location from China to Italy. Interestingly, it was Kamal Haasan who had suggested Italy for the next schedule.

Indian 2 is currently being shot at EVP Studios in Chennai. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is a big-budget flick starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in prominent roles. The movie is a sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian. The movie is scheduled to release next year.

(With agency inputs)

